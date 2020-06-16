Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he asked Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith for his resignation and Smith obliged.
Stoney appointed Maj. William "Jody" Blackwell as interim chief effective immediately.
"Chief Smith is a good man," Stoney said. "He has served this city with grace. But we are ready to move in a new direction."
The announcement comes days after a Richmond Police SUV drove through a crowd of protesters that blocked its path on Saturday night at the Robert E. Lee monument and two weeks after Richmond police dispensed tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters more than 20 minutes before the mandatory curfew at the Lee monument without warning.
Saturday night's incident sparked two consecutive days of standoffs outside RPD headquarters at 200 W. Grace St. between protesters and police, where protesters were calling for an end to police brutality and those officers responsible to be held accountable.
Those protests on Sunday and Monday night involved police using pepper spray, rubber bullets and smoke on protesters.
Monday evening, Richmond Police released a statement about the Sunday night protests, which saw one woman arrested and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot, saying the demonstration "escalated into rioting and violence."
Police said the protest Sunday night resulted in injuries to several officers and property damage, as Smith said the "organizers were intent on provocation and creating mayhem by throwing rocks and other objects at the officers on duty, who showed great restraint in response to these attacks.”
An eyewitness to Sunday night's demonstration, who has been attending and recording several recent protests in Richmond and reviewing video of the events, had an account that contradicted the police's statement, telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch although the large crowd was angry and hurling obscenities at the police on Sunday night, he did not see anyone throw anything at officers until after they released pepper spray into the crowd.
“We fully support peaceful demonstrations, but we will not tolerate the violent assault of police officers, the threats to law-abiding members of our residential and business community or the willful destruction of city and private property,” Smith said in the release Monday.
“I expect my officers to remain patient and professional during this trying time, and will hold accountable those who do not uphold this standard. But demonstrators must practice non-violence, and under no circumstance will I allow violent protest to continue to harm our community.”
On Tuesday, Stoney committed to other police reforms like a Marcus Alert and to “reimagine public safety.” The mayor also said he will work with Blackwell, City Council and community leaders to create a civilian review board with “complete community buy-in.”
This is a breaking news report and will be updated
Executives DO have that hiring/firing power. And it can be for the stupidest reasons.
“ Trump called Michael Atkinson a “disgrace” after informing Congress late Friday night that he intended to fire him. In letters to the House and Senate intelligence committees, Trump wrote that he had lost confidence in Atkinson but gave little detail.”
I listened to the Major a couple weeks ago on WRVA being interviewed on what's going on, or not on in Richmond. Using a lot of meaningless words, she sounded like she just woke up and was still in bed trying to sound wise. She did not inspire confidence. How did she become a Major? The "Peter Principle" is how.
Stoney thinks he will get back his black vote by this move...hope not!
He never lost the black vote.... or the white vote either.
I hope he gets all the Dem votes. That way in a few years when the WORLD sees what happened to RVA, there will be no doubt who caused it. Of course I realize the MSM and the rest of the Woke crowd will tell us it was because of White Flight or some other BS.
Janis Peace commenting: He should not have resigned and let the mayor actually fire him. This way he could have a Reverse Discrimination lawsuit!!
Janis Peace commenting: Reverse Discrimination! Not long ago, a week or two, his own people were up in his face asking for his resignation! Stoney I am referring to. To ruin someone's career over making decisions to try to stop all of this craziness which is basically following the Governor's cowardliness over his not owning up to what he has done in the past. He should be the one resigning. This is one big mess. Anyone who has not been protesting and following the news closely on a daily basis knows what is really happening in this City and State where we live. When you don't have a leader, this is what happens.
I hope many will leave the Richmond City police department and go to other counties around the area to work. They deserve to be respected and the counties can most likely use them in a better, more respectful way. Let the city fend for itself.
Best to you Chief Smith...many of us may not be too far behind you in our exit of Richmond
Yep, plus the many that will refuse to go to a city that backs criminals over police. And yes, the world watches.
At a time when a steady hand is needed to show the citizens of Richmond that once protesters become rioters, it will not be tolerated and our law enforcement officers will push back and enforce the laws as enacted not mandated, the Mayor does the exact opposite, encouraging the continued conflict in this city. The Mayor must know that this has optics that shout to many of the citizens and businessmen in Richmond, that the Mayor is saying "don't do your sworn duty that you were interviewed and hired for, to Serve, Honor and Protect, just do what I say and continue to allow the vandalism, rioting and looting"--This is encouraging lawlessness in our city and is getting a difficult to comprehend, even as an old time citizen of Richmond who has witnessed over the years, the good, the bad and now the ugly..
Oh boy! This crummy mayor is going down the rabbit hole. It'll be soon back to the wild west days of the 70s when Richmond was one of the murder capitals of the US. People will not go into the city because they won't feel safe - all the good restaurants, breweries and other venues will feel it. Better start thinking about going back to a city manager. Strong mayor experiment has tanked. Just MHO of course.
Looks like another knee-jerk decision from Mayor Stoney. It is Stoney himself who has lost control and needs to resign.
Yes "Mayor" Stoney, Richmond is moving in a new direction....not unlike a drunk driver who runs his car off a mountain road!
This is what happens when cop cars run over protestors.....
BS, those thugs ran out in front of the police vehicle beating on it and attempting to cease it or assault the officer! Remember it was a peaceful group of protesters...yea right!
You know the old saying William you can’t argue with stupid !! I hope the City gets all they deserve from their duly elected ignorant Mayor ! Thanks for all your hard work for the City Chief Smith !
Kim Gray is just as progressive and liberal as Stoney...Richmond will be fine either way,,,,
I think Kim Gray will be a big improvement over Stoney.
define big.
I meant good improvement.
Sure looks like racism to me.
Black mayor firing a White police chief
Where will it all end???
Mayor Levar Stoney, HE WILL defund the Police in Richmond, as a reward to the rioters, looters, thugs and criminals as well as those who would destroy and deface public and private property...……..Get ready Richmond, to again become one of the worst dumps in America, with high crime rates, violence, shootings and theft beyond what has happened in the past.
I'm sure its was more in disgust with this City's current administration.
Based on previous City of Richmond firings of high ranking officials, Chief William C Smith will probably walk away with a golden parachute of six figures. He'll be one of the very few who actually earned it in this thankless job. Good Luck Stoney in finding someone else to take this job. Interim Chief LT Jody Blackwell will probably be made permanent Chief of Police when nobody else applies for the job. Then Stoney will be gone in November when Kim Gray wins the election for Mayor of Richmond.
Amen.
The Mayor fired the Chief to make a statement that will blow up in his face. Best of luck Will you are better off not having to work for this imbecile. .
