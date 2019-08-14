Richmond police have identified, but not named, a suspect in a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Church Hill.
At 4:19 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of N 25th Street for a report of a stabbing. On the scene, police found an adult male who had been stabbed. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against the suspect.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.