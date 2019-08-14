ambulance lights

Richmond police have identified, but not named, a suspect in a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Church Hill.

At 4:19 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of N 25th Street for a report of a stabbing. On the scene, police found an adult male who had been stabbed. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

gbirenbaum@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6556

