Henrico County police have arrested a suspect after two men were shot, one fatally, early Thursday morning in Henrico County.
The police identified the suspect in the double shooting as Robert Arthur Thorpe Jr., who has been jailed on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
Officers responded about 3:46 a.m. to a 911 hangup. Dispatchers let police know that during the call, the sounds of yelling and possible gunshots had been heard, said Lt. Matthew Peckka.
Responding officers found one man dead at the scene in the 7700 block of Wilton Road, north of Hadad's Lake. Another man was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
The homicide victim has been identified as Konner Englehart, 22, of Henrico.
