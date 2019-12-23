Richmond police are looking for help from the public in connection with an early-morning Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said that at 4:08 a.m. Nov. 28, a male suspect broke into OMG Pizza, at 909 Jefferson Davis Highway, by smashing out a window with a brick.
Once inside the suspect jumped over the counter and filled bags with cigarettes, cigars, cologne, T-shirts and money from the register.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
