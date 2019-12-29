Two men were taken into custody Sunday in Thursday’s double shooting at a Denny’s restaurant in the Manassas area, authorities said.
On Saturday, detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s homicide unit had identified the men accused of killing Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old Manassas-area driver for DoorDash, and wounding a 34-year-old Rixeyville man.
Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., was apprehended in Maryland by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Prince William police.
Authorities have said Walker was wanted on charges of murder, malicious wounding and robbery.
Based on forensic evidence collected at the Denny’s, detectives said they identified the shooter as Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas.
Police found Anderson in Fairfax County on Sunday and charged him with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in a felony.
Anderson was being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Feb. 6.
Police suspect the duo was involved in three other Prince William robberies before the holdup at the Denny’s.
Since the investigation began, police said they have received more than 100 tips and information about the case.
In partnership with the FBI, a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the assailants’ arrest and conviction.
According to Prince William police, two armed men entered the restaurant in the early morning hours of the day after Christmas and demanded property from 23 customers and employees.
As the robbers entered the Denny’s, at 8201 Sudley Road northwest of Manassas, one man brandished a handgun, police said.
The second man was armed with a baton.
The men ordered customers and employees to the ground and demanded their cellphones and wallets, then demanded money from the restaurant, police said.
As they left, the gunman shot the Rixeyville man, who had been dining with other people and was being cooperative and sitting on the ground, police said.
He was critically wounded but is expected to survive.
Ozgur was picking up an order when he was shot, his family told NBC4 in Washington. He left behind two children, ages 10 and 16.
The victims did not know each other or the suspects, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William police at (703) 792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/ policetip or your local police department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.