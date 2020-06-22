Richmond Police Department detectives are asking the public for help in identifying four person who burgled a denim shop earlier this month.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the four suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of the shop, located in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike, entered the building and stole merchandise and cash. They took some denim items but primarily stole athletic shoes.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with information about the merchandise or this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

