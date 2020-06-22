Richmond Police Department detectives are asking the public for help in identifying four person who burgled a denim shop earlier this month.
At approximately 2:25 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the four suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of the shop, located in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike, entered the building and stole merchandise and cash. They took some denim items but primarily stole athletic shoes.
Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with information about the merchandise or this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.