Tartuffe Drive

Henrico County police and sheriff's office responded Friday to the 9700 block of Tartuffe Drive for a suspicious package.

 Henrico County police

Henrico County police say the suspicious package - described as "a metal toolbox with holes drilled into it, containing toggle switches and a dial" - was deemed safe after a bomb scare Friday afternoon.

"It was not an actual device," said Lt. Matt Pecka, the police department's spokesman. "There's no threat."

Police, who responded to the scene in the 9700 block of Tartuffe Drive with Henrico Sheriff's Office, detected the toolbox, which they said appeared suspicious, while serving a paper at the home.

Tartuffe Drive was closed to traffic since before noon. Police said in a statement that the incident was isolated to a single residence.

Just before 3 p.m., police said suspicious package was rendered safe, but that residents would likely still see activity as the department clears their equipment from the scene.

