police lights.jpg
Metro Creative

A 16-year-old boy and a delivery driver he was trying to rob both were wounded Wednesday night after exchanging gunfire in Petersburg, the police said Thursday.

Both the suspect and victim were recovering from their injuries at area hospitals. A second suspect, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested in connection with the holdup.

Police said they responded at 8:13 p.m. to the 600 block of St. Mark Street and the 600 block of Virginia Avenue for a call of persons being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man — later determined to be the delivery driver — on St. Mark Street, and a teenage boy on Virginia Avenue. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals.

An investigation shows that the teen and the delivery driver exchanged shots during a robbery, said Petersburg police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss. It was unclear who fired first.

Chambliss said the delivery driver, who worked for Muncheese, "fought them off" — referring to the two teen suspects.

The driver was shot on the left side of his body, Chambliss said.

The teen, who apparently had more serious injuries, was transferred from a Tri-Cities-area hospital to one in Richmond, Chambliss said.

Both will be charged with robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony and underage possession of a firearm.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription