A 16-year-old boy and a delivery driver he was trying to rob both were wounded Wednesday night after exchanging gunfire in Petersburg, the police said Thursday.
Both the suspect and victim were recovering from their injuries at area hospitals. A second suspect, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested in connection with the holdup.
Police said they responded at 8:13 p.m. to the 600 block of St. Mark Street and the 600 block of Virginia Avenue for a call of persons being shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a man — later determined to be the delivery driver — on St. Mark Street, and a teenage boy on Virginia Avenue. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals.
An investigation shows that the teen and the delivery driver exchanged shots during a robbery, said Petersburg police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss. It was unclear who fired first.
Chambliss said the delivery driver, who worked for Muncheese, "fought them off" — referring to the two teen suspects.
The driver was shot on the left side of his body, Chambliss said.
The teen, who apparently had more serious injuries, was transferred from a Tri-Cities-area hospital to one in Richmond, Chambliss said.
Both will be charged with robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony and underage possession of a firearm.
Both were charged with robbery malicious wounding conspiracy to commit robbery reckless handling of a firearm using the firearm in a felony act (robbery) and underage possession of a gun. I count six common sense laws that were broken. Don't rob don't use the gun in an aggressive manner and be a law abiding responsible productive member of society. Your common sense gun law is to separate me from my firearm and that makes no sense.
A delivery driver down because a 16-year-old boy, who can't even buy a vape pen, got his hands on a gun. And a so-called "defensive weapon" unable to keep the delivery driver from being shot.
It's much better to have common sense gun control laws in place that reduce the likelihood of any shootings. In other large first world democracies, Like England, common sense gun control laws result in astoundingly better outcomes like this.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Happily, VA has recognized the benefit of common sense gun control laws and elected a General Assembly that is not afraid to enact life saving laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
