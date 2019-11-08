A 17-year-old Petersburg boy was fatally shot Thursday night in a neighborhood east of South Crater Road, police said
The victim was identified as De’shone Taylor-Brown, Petersburg police said in a release posted on their Facebook page.
Police said they responded about 7:25 p.m. to the 2100 block of Colston Street for a report of shots being fired. Arriving officers located a residence that had been struck by gunfire and a victim with a gunshot wound who later was identified as Taylor-Brown.
Police did not say if Taylor-Brown was inside the home that had been hit by gunfire. The neighborhood is in the Westchester area of the city between South Crater Road (U.S. 301) and Interstate 95.
The killing is Petersburg’s 16th homicide of the year, one shy of the city’s record of 17 in 2018.
Anyone with information, is urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com.
