A teenager was shot Sunday afternoon at Gilpin Court north of downtown Richmond.
At about 4:30 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 1200 block of North 1st Street for a shooting and found the teenage male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
