crime scene

A teenager was shot Sunday afternoon at Gilpin Court north of downtown Richmond.

At about 4:30 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 1200 block of North 1st Street for a shooting and found the teenage male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription