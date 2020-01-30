A driver from Tennessee has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man dead on Chamberlayne Avenue in North Richmond.
Lawrence C. Smith, 65, of Chattanooga, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with felony hit and run, as well as having an expired registration and failure to yield the right of way.
On Jan. 17, at about 10 p.m., Smith's car collided with another vehicle, which hit several parked cars and Grayland A. Brooks, who was walking along the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, according to Richmond police.
Brooks, 62, of the 1400 block of North 30th Street, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigator J. Deboard at (804) 646-1709.
