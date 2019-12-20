A 72-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tenn., who drove to Henrico County believing he would rendezvous with the aunt of two young girls, pleaded guilty Friday to coercing or enticing a juvenile to engage in sex.
Thomas Austin Monti faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced March 20 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. The government and Monti's lawyer are recommending a prison term of 15 to 18 years but it is not binding on Hudson.
According to court documents, Monti, a former Uber driver, arrived at a restaurant on Brook Road on Oct. 3, with a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one of the girls, massage oil and "a suitcase full of sex toys."
He was greeted by FBI agents, not an aunt, and was taken into custody.
Monti was initially charged with crossing state lines with intent to engage in sexual activity with a person under the age of 12. He told Hudson Friday that he had a master's degree and had been treated at a Veteran Administration hospital in Ohio for post traumatic stress disorder in 2007.
His arrest was the result of an undercover operation targeting people willing to travel to engage in sexual conduct with a minor by the FBI’s Richmond Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force.
Investigators posed as adult intermediaries - in Monti's case as the 42-year-old Richmond aunt of nieces ages 6 and 10 years old - online and responded to people who indicated a desire to meet with children.
