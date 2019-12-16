A third suspect has been arrested in the May 26 shooting in a Richmond park that killed 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and wounded two other people.
Jesus Turner, 20, of the 3100 block of South Street in Chesterfield County, was apprehended Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities announced on Monday.
He is charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three related firearm charges in connection with the gunfire that tore through a Memorial Day weekend cookout at Carter Jones Park in South Richmond.
The other two suspects were arrested in October. They are Jermaine Davis, 21, and Quinshawn Betts, 18, both of the 4500 block of Millenbeck Road in South Richmond.
Detectives allege that Davis, Turner, and Betts "were involved in an exchange of gunfire in the park."
Shortly after the shooting, police said it had stemmed from an argument. Markiya died at the hospital. The two surviving victims were an 11-year-old boy and a man who had been in the park enjoying the festivities. The man who had been shot came forward several hours after the incident.
"After six long weeks of a relentless pursuit of Turner, we’d like to thank the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force," said Richmond police Capt. James Laino in a statement. "Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case and we’d like to thank the FBI for offering a reward for those who came forward with information and the community members who provided tips."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com with tips. The P3 Tips App may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
