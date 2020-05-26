A third man has been charged in last week's slaying of a Tri-Cities man, whose body was discovered in a ditch off Rainey Creek Road near the town of McKenney.
Dinwiddie sheriff's investigators arrested Nicholas Allan Kirchner, 32, of the 500 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg, and charged him with second-degree murder in the killing of Zachary Elan Scott, 23, who authorities said has ties to Hopewell and Prince George County.
On Friday, investigators arrested Darius Javonte Holmes, 23, of Petersburg, and Ryan Wayne Jones, 26, of Hopewell, both of whom were charged with second-degree murder.
Authorities have not released Kirchner's cause of death or provided the circumstances of the killing.
Last Wednesday, the body of a man — later identified as Scott — was discovered in a ditch about one mile south of Rainey Creek Road off state Route 40. A person walking in the area discovered the remains between 7 and 8 a.m. that day, authorities said.
Scott's death is Dinwiddie's first homicide in nearly two years. The sheriff's office investigated two separate killings in June 2018.
Kirchner, Homes and Jones are all being held in Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta pending court appearances.
Although arrests have been made, authorities said anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
