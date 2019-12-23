ambulance

Three people were killed when a car ran off Interstate 64 in Goochland County Monday morning.

All three adult occupants - only one, a woman, was wearing a seat belt - died on the scene, according to Virginia State Police. Two men were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.

At 7:36 a.m. Monday, the 2015 Ford Focus was traveling west on I-64, near the Route 623 interchange at mile marker 173, when the car ran off the road to the right going behind the guardrail and striking several trees, police said.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

An update is expected when all next of kin notifications are made, police said.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

