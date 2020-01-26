A Mechanicsville family was displaced and lost three dogs in a house fire in Hanover County on Saturday afternoon.
Hanover Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 7100 block of McCauley Lane at 4:53 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival, responders found a single-story house with a walkout basement on fire, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter account. A neighbor told crews that no one was home at the time. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued two cats, but the family of four lost three dogs to the blaze.
The Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and officials requested assistance from the American Red Cross for the family of four.
