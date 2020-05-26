Three people were injured in a shooting on Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University on Monday evening.
The shooting was reported to Richmond police around 9:48 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Broad Street. There, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
The person shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Richmond police.
Two others who had been shot in the same incident arrived at a hospital on their own, police said.
All three are expected to recover.
Detectives canvassed the area looking for any potential witnesses and collecting evidence. There is no suspect information to provide at this time, police said.
If anyone had any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Is it true, that more people are dying in Richmond from being shot by thugs and criminals, that our Democrat governor and the Democrats in the General Assembly have let out of prisons, than have died from the Corona virus?...….The numbers must be very close, but a breakdown of the numbers of deaths by Democrat sponsored criminals and thugs by shooting vs the number of Virus victims looks very close. Just remember, Violent criminals and thugs are a primary constituency of the Democrat party, the party that SPIES on Americans, and Levar Stoney ids a Democrat, just add it all up, and it is a scary scenario...…… Hey RTD how about the numbers of deaths by shootings in Richmond, vs. the number of deaths from the Corona virus, some REAL news?
