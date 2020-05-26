police lights.jpg

Three people were injured in a shooting on Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University on Monday evening.

The shooting was reported to Richmond police around 9:48 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Broad Street. There, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Richmond police.

Two others who had been shot in the same incident arrived at a hospital on their own, police said.

All three are expected to recover.

Detectives canvassed the area looking for any potential witnesses and collecting evidence. There is no suspect information to provide at this time, police said.

If anyone had any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

