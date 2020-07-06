Three men incarcerated at Henrico County’s Jail West, the facility at the county's government complex on Parham Road, have tested positive for COVID-19 after six inmates complained of mild symptoms of the disease over the weekend.
As a result of the confirmed cases, 79 additional inmates as well as 80 to 100 members of the jail’s sworn staff and 24 members of its medical staff will be tested for the coronavirus, Sheriff Alisa Gregory said in a news release. Testing is being coordinated by the sheriff’s office with support from the Virginia Department of Health and other county agencies.
The cases are the first reported at either of the two Henrico-run jails - the county operates another facility, Jail East, in New Kent County.
"The three male inmates, who tested positive on Sunday, continue to experience mild symptoms, such as a low-grade fever or malaise," the statement said.
Two of the men had been committed to the jail on June 19; and one on June 24 after passing an initial COVID-19 screening, the jail said. The disease's incubation period is thought to extend to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They were initially housed with other new inmates, whose assigned cells share a day room, the jail said.
The six inmates tested over the weekend are being quarantined in single-bed cells, the sheriff's office said, which is in line with protocols established in mid-March.
The remaining 79 inmates who may have been exposed will continue to be isolated from the jail’s general population until they have tested negative and are symptom free for at least 14 days, the statement said. Based on the results of the upcoming tests, those inmates may be divided into smaller groups to further limit potential spread of the virus.
“The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the health and well-being of those in our custody as well as our dedicated, hardworking staff,” Gregory said. “We continue to monitor the inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus and are initiating tests of all others who may have been exposed. When the pandemic began, we adopted a series of safety measures to be able to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and prevent the virus from spreading.”
The sheriff's office statement said all inmates and staff are screened for potential symptoms before entering either facility. They have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of day rooms and other common areas and provided face coverings to all inmates.
