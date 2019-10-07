Petersburg police have arrested three men in connection with Saturday evening's shootings that left two teenagers dead and another person wounded.
The victims were identified by police via social media as Nijay Hairston, 19, and Londre Claiborne, 17.
Police said they arrested Tariq Pope, 21, Kevin Crenshaw, also 21, and Ronnie Hobbs, 24, and charged each with being principals in the second degree in the shooting deaths of the victims.
Officers were called at 10:21 p.m. to a location in the first block of Courthouse Road for a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a man with a life-threatening injury and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.
While officers were at the hospital, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up for treatment. While that second victim was receiving care, a third victim arrived with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shootings or a possible motive.
The deaths of Hairston and Claiborne mark the ninth and 10th homicides this year in the city.
Another person, 16, also was killed in a shooting this year but police indicated it may be accidental. They are waiting for the state medical examiner's office to rule on the manner of death.
Petersburg recorded 17 killings last year, a record for the city of 32,000, which equates to about 53 killings per 100,000 people. Petersburg ranked first in the state last year in the number of killings per capita.
The Keystone Cops of Petersburg were AWOL again as more irresponsible citizens, who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for their own self-defense were victimized. A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states the police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that there is no evidence that gun restrictions reduce gun violence.
These thugs should go away for life, if they are found guilty of murder with a firearm. Thugs and criminals with guns, that they shouldn't have, are the second highest cause of gun deaths, behind suicide, and it MUST be dealt with harshly. Unfortunately, the proposed "Common sense gun laws" would do nothing to prevent this kind of crime and murder, because criminals and crooks don't buy guns when there is a background check, they steal them of buy them on the streets. Also VERY unfortunate, is the fact that most Democrats want to help stop this violence, but many Democrats are just out to confiscate gins from law abiding citizens, that actually reduce gun crime, not increase it. Until Democrat politicians STOP coddling criminals, and demand long jail sentences, life for both these thugs if they are found guilty, we will continue to have this kind of violence, and despite the calls from many to reduce crimes committed with guns, it won't happen, because DEMOCRATS don't want it to.
Teens keep getting shot to death and republicans give us “thoughts and prayers”. It’s time for votes and common sense gun control laws like the majority of Americans are calling on their elected officials to provide.
In other large first world democracies it is proven that tough common sense gun control laws result in incredibly fewer gun murders than in the USA. It’s time for US legislators to provide the same safety net for citizens as that provided by places like England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Drake , Do you think banning or restricting gun sales to people like this will make a dent in gun violence . . . dream on !
James, Drake knows perfectly well that A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that there is no evidence that gun restrictions reduce gun violence.
Drake, the problem here is the thugs and criminals who use guns to commit crimes, you talk your garbage about "common sense gun laws", but that won't stop this kind of violence from happening. To stop this carnage, we need to put criminals and thugs away for many decades, get them off the street, so they can't kill again, and as an example to others that would use firearms to commit crimes......Are you with us Drake, are you serious about reducing and helping to eliminate criminals with guns, or, as you appear here, an apologist that just wants to confiscate guns from law abiding citizens, leaving them defenseless against the thugs?
Fred, Drake has admitted that he wants to take guns away from the police too.
