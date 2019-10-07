Petersburg police have arrested three men in connection with Saturday evening's shootings that left two teenagers dead and another person wounded.

The victims were identified by police via social media as Nijay Hairston, 19, and Londre Claiborne, 17.

Police said they arrested Tariq Pope, 21, Kevin Crenshaw, also 21, and Ronnie Hobbs, 24, and charged each with being principals in the second degree in the shooting deaths of the victims.

Officers were called at 10:21 p.m. to a location in the first block of Courthouse Road for a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a man with a life-threatening injury and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

While officers were at the hospital, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up for treatment. While that second victim was receiving care, a third victim arrived with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shootings or a possible motive.

The deaths of Hairston and Claiborne mark the ninth and 10th homicides this year in the city.

Another person, 16, also was killed in a shooting this year but police indicated it may be accidental. They are waiting for the state medical examiner's office to rule on the manner of death.

Petersburg recorded 17 killings last year, a record for the city of 32,000, which equates to about 53 killings per 100,000 people. Petersburg ranked first in the state last year in the number of killings per capita.

