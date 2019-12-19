Police lights

Three people are in custody after police in Hanover pursued a truck that was stolen from a highway work zone on Wednesday night. One state trooper was injured during the pursuit.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:31 p.m. to a report that a crash-cushion truck was stolen from a work zone along Interstate 95 at the 88.6 mile marker, which is near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover County. 

A trooper located the truck on U.S. 1 near Lewistown Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and the truck hit two marked trooper vehicles during a pursuit, which ended on U.S. 1 just south of Ashcake Road. The Hanover County Sheriff's Office and Ashland Police Department assisted in ending the pursuit.

Police said two men and one woman were taken into custody. One trooper, whose car was hit by the truck, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

Police said Wednesday night that the incident is still being investigated and charges are pending.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription