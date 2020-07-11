Police siren red

Three people were shot in separate parts of Richmond early Saturday morning, said Richmond police officials.

Richmond police reported that three people were shot within city limits Saturday between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The first instance was off the 1200 block of St. James Street where police said they arrived to a man wounded by a gunshot. He was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Around 2:16 a.m., another man was found on the 1700 block of East Franklin Street with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital with potentially fatal injuries, police said Saturday.

At about 2:36 a.m., a man was found with a potentially fatal gunshot wound on the 2200 block of East Main Street, according to police. He was transported to a hospital.

The status of all three people who were shot is unknown.

