A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being shot in the Hillside Court public housing community in South Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police were called at 4:09 p.m. to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue for reports of random gunfire and that someone had been shot. Officers arrived and found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. No further details were immediately available.
“As you can imagine, we are devastated by this news. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the young victim,” Damon Duncan, CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said in a statement last night.
“Our Director of Public Safety is currently working with local law enforcement to determine the events that led to this tragedy and responsible parties. Again, heartfelt sympathies to the family affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
All lives matter...innocent 3 year old victim is past tragic...
