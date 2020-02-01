A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being shot in in the Hillside Court community of South Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police were called around 4:09 p.m. to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue for reports of random gunfire and that someone had been shot. Officers arrived and found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
