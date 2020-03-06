Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.
Troopers responded at 3:58 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on I-85 north at the 62.2 mile marker, which is about a mile north of the exit to Airport Street near the Dinwiddie Airport.
Police said an investigation revealed a tractor trailer heading north ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees. The truck then overturned on the passenger side and caught fire.
Police said the driver died at the scene. The deceased will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and identification.
VDOT said the crash temporarily closed all lanes of the interstate with traffic getting by on the right shoulder.
Police are still investigating the crash.
