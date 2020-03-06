police lights night

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

Troopers responded at 3:58 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on I-85 north at the 62.2 mile marker, which is about a mile north of the exit to Airport Street near the Dinwiddie Airport.

Police said an investigation revealed a tractor trailer heading north ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees. The truck then overturned on the passenger side and caught fire.

Police said the driver died at the scene. The deceased will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and identification. 

VDOT said the crash temporarily closed all lanes of the interstate with traffic getting by on the right shoulder.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started