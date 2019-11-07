A tractor-trailer driver was shot Thursday afternoon on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County by someone in another vehicle. Suspects were apprehended after police pursued them into Richmond.
The tractor-trailer driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. as the truck driver was traveling on Chippenham Parkway near the Jefferson Davis Highway interchange. An officer responding to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued, said Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon.
Officers pursued the vehicle into Richmond, and it eventually stopped, Caroon said. More than one suspect was taken into custody.
The suspects' names and charges were not immediately released.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
