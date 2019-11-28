ambulance lights

The driver of a tanker tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries early Thursday when his truck ran off eastbound Interstate 64 in Henrico and went into woods.

About 5:30 a.m., state police received a report of the single-vehicle crash at the 185 mile marker, near Staples Mill Road. The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

scox@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6610

Twitter: @ShawnCoxRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription