The driver of a tanker tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries early Thursday when his truck ran off eastbound Interstate 64 in Henrico and went into woods.
About 5:30 a.m., state police received a report of the single-vehicle crash at the 185 mile marker, near Staples Mill Road. The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
