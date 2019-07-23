Two cars, one SUV and four tractor-trailers were involved in a three-separate crashes Tuesday along the same stretch of eastbound Interstate 64 in Goochland County, state police said.
A total of four people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor to serious injuries.
The series of crashes unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. at the 164 mile marker when a Nissan Altima, traveling east, lost control, struck a guardrail and spun around to face the opposite direction of travel in the right lane, police said.
Immediately following that crash a second occurred when a Chevrolet Malibu, also traveling east, struck the Nissan Altima that was in the right lane.
A third crash then occurred involving an SUV and four tractor-trailers as traffic was slowing as a result of the two earlier crashes, police said.
A 2007 International tractor-trailer hauling a container unit, traveling east, hit a Toyota Highlander in the rear as it was coming to a stop. The International truck then struck a 2007 Freightliner flat bed tractor-trailer, forcing it to jack knife and strike two additional tractor-trailers, police said.
Police believe everyone involved in the third crash was wearing seat belts.
With the assistance of the Virginia Department of Transportation, I-64 in that area will remain closed for cleanup, which police said will be an extended period.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team.
