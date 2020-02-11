Update: All lanes are now clear. Drivers can expect residual delays.
Earlier: A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane and right shoulder of Interstate 95 south at the exit to I-64 west near Bryan Park.
A tow truck is on the scene and traffic is getting by in the left and center lanes. However, a backup of 3 miles extends north to Parham Road.
VDOT says motorists should expect delays.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
