I-95 crash

Traffic on I-95 just south of Parham Road.

 VDOT

Update: All lanes are now clear. Drivers can expect residual delays. 

Earlier: A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane and right shoulder of Interstate 95 south at the exit to I-64 west near Bryan Park. 

A tow truck is on the scene and traffic is getting by in the left and center lanes. However, a backup of 3 miles extends north to Parham Road. 

VDOT says motorists should expect delays. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started