Traffic on I-64 east at Broad and Glenside.

 VDOT

9:15 a.m.: The backup on I-64 east has cleared.

Earlier: There's a backup several miles long on Interstate 64 east in Henrico County after a crash Tuesday morning closed two lanes of the highway.

VDOT says the left and left center lanes are closed on the eastbound side at mile marker 186, which is just east of Staples Mill Road. At 8:37 a.m., VDOT said there was a 3.5-mile backup.

Traffic appears to be backed up well past Glenside Drive.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

traffic 64

Traffic on I-64 east, looking east near the Staple Mill Road exit.

