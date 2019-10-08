I-95 crash

Crash on I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue has closed the left lane and shoulder.

A crash on Interstate 95 south near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Henrico County is causing delays Tuesday morning.

VDOT reported at 7:41 a.m. that a crash had closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 at the 81.3 milemarker, which is just north of the Brook Road overpass.

Vehicles are getting by in the right and center lanes, but traffic is starting to back up all the way to the interchange with I-295.

There's also a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder a couple miles north of the crash.

VDOT says motorists can expect delays in the area. 

295

Traffic is backed up to the I-295 interchange
disabled car

Disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of I-95 south in Henrico. 

