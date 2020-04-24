All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed at Route 288 in Chesterfield County.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says a crash at mile marker 63 is the cause, and traffic is being diverted off the interstate to Route 288.
At 5:15 a.m, VDOT said there was a 1-mile backup. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
(This is breaking news. This will be updated.)
