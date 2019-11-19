Update 9 a.m.: The backups in both directions have cleared.
A crash on Interstate 95 north near Brook Road in Henrico County is causing delays in both directions Tuesday morning.
VDOT said motorists can expect delays due to a crash at mile marker 81.2, which is between the Brook Road and Chamberlayne Road exits.
VDOT said the left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed on the northbound side of the highway. The left shoulder and left lane on the southbound side are also closed.
VDOT said there is debris in the roadway.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.