Update 9 a.m.: The backups in both directions have cleared.

A crash on Interstate 95 north near Brook Road in Henrico County is causing delays in both directions Tuesday morning.

VDOT said motorists can expect delays due to a crash at mile marker 81.2, which is between the Brook Road and Chamberlayne Road exits.

VDOT said the left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed on the northbound side of the highway. The left shoulder and left lane on the southbound side are also closed. 

VDOT said there is debris in the roadway. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

