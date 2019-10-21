Arthur Ashe Boulevard crash

I-95 south near Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Several crashes are causing delays Monday morning on the Interstates in Richmond. 

On I-95 north the right lane and shoulder are closed at mile marker 77.8 just before the exit to Arthur Ashe Boulevard. VDOT says the backup is approximately 4 miles. 

On the southbound side of I-95 in the same area, VDOT says motorists can expect delays because of a crash involving multiple vehicles. The southbound left lane and left shoulder are closed. There's a 4-mile backup. 

There's another multi-vehicle crash on I-195 north at mile marker 2.6, which is near the merge with I-95/64. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

