UPDATE 9:05 a.m.: VDOT says the backup is cleared.

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.: All lanes of I-95 north are now open. There's still a 5.5-mile backup. 

A crash on Interstate 95 north is causing delays Wednesday morning.

At 7:58 a.m., VDOT said a crash has closed the left and center lanes near the Maury Street exit.

There is a 4-mile backup that extends almost to Chippenham Parkway. 

VDOT says to expect delays in the area. 

