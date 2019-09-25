UPDATE 9:05 a.m.: VDOT says the backup is cleared.
UPDATE 8:55 a.m.: All lanes of I-95 north are now open. There's still a 5.5-mile backup.
A crash on Interstate 95 north is causing delays Wednesday morning.
At 7:58 a.m., VDOT said a crash has closed the left and center lanes near the Maury Street exit.
There is a 4-mile backup that extends almost to Chippenham Parkway.
VDOT says to expect delays in the area.
