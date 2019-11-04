UPDATE: The right lane and ramp from Hamilton Street have reopened on Interstate 195 north after a tractor trailer overturned Monday afternoon.
The left and center lanes remain closed for crash cleanup, VDOT said in an update at 5:16 p.m. The backup is two miles. Continue to expect delays through the evening rush hour.
----
Earlier story: All lanes of Interstate 195 north are closed and traffic is being diverted onto Broad Street after a tractor trailer overturned Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 12:43 p.m. as a man driving north in the tractor trailer entered a curve, shifting the weight of the trailer and causing it to overturn, according to the Virginia State Police. The driver received minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital, police said.
State police said the driver was ticketed for an equipment violation for balled tires.
Damage to the tractor trailer caused a small fuel spill, police said.
VDOT said the crash at mile marker 2.3 — near the interchange with I-95/64 — has caused a 2-mile back on I-195 north.
Traffic appears to be backed up nearly to the Downtown Expressway.
The on ramp from Hamilton Street is also blocked.
VDOT said motorists should expect delays until further notice.
Lanes will be closed for an extended period of time, police said, for the cleanup process and for the wrecker service.
Crash remains under investigation.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
