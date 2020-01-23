UPDATE: VDOT reported shortly before 5 p.m. that all lanes are now open. The ramp also is open, and delays have all cleared.
ORIGINAL: Two lanes of Interstate 95 north are closed for cleanup after a crash just past Main Street Station in downtown Richmond.
VDOT reported the left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed on I-95 north near E. Broad Street just before the merge with I-64 east.
VDOT also said the ramp from E. Broad Street to I-95 north is also blocked. There is debris in the roadway.
VDOT said at 4:12 p.m. that there is currently a backup of 3.5 miles that extends over the James River Bridge.
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
