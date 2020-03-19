Update 8:12 a.m: All lanes of Interstate 95 north are open and the backup has cleared after a crash that closed the highway Thursday morning.
Earlier: A crash has closed all three lanes of Interstate 95 north just past the Bells Road exit.
VDOT says the northbound left, center and right lanes are closed, as well as the left shoulder. Traffic is getting by the crash on the right shoulder.
This incident is at the 70.2 mile marker, which is about four miles north of Chippenham Parkway.
VDOT says there is currently a 3-mile backup.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
