A trash truck crashed on southbound Interstate 95 near at Exit 61 in Chesterfield.

A trash truck crashed after it blew a tire and overturned losing its load on southbound Interstate 95 in Chesterfield, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at Exit 61. Lanes were initially closed in both directions because to cleanup, which police said would take "an extended period of time."

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said that the backups had cleared in both direction.

State police said the trash truck was headed south in the center lane when a front tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. After the truck struck a barrier, its trailer disconnected, police said.

The trailer then crossed into the northbound lanes of I-95 and overturned, losing the load of trash.

The truck's driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries. A male passenger in his truck was not injured.

Charges were pending, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

