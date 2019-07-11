A trash truck crashed after it blew a tire and overturned losing its load on southbound Interstate 95 in Chesterfield, Virginia State Police said.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at Exit 61. Lanes were initially closed in both directions because to cleanup, which police said would take "an extended period of time."
Shortly after 5 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said that the backups had cleared in both direction.
State police said the trash truck was headed south in the center lane when a front tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. After the truck struck a barrier, its trailer disconnected, police said.
The trailer then crossed into the northbound lanes of I-95 and overturned, losing the load of trash.
The truck's driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries. A male passenger in his truck was not injured.
Charges were pending, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
Why did the tire blew? Google dangerous Trailers Ken Green
