Police in Henrico County have arrested two more men in connection with a Jan. 3 homicide on Airport Place.
Naqwon Rashud Stith, 22, and Bobby Peoples, 25, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said Wednesday.
Another 25-year-old, Bobby Morrell Patterson, was also charged earlier stemming from a shooting in the 200 block of Airport Place. Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, was found by police near a front door with gunshot wounds and later died.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
"Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, was found by police near a front door with gunshot wounds and later died." Another life snuffed out at the end of a gun barrel. In other large first world democracies with national common sense gun control laws, gun murders happen exponentially less frequently than in the USA. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
What kind of guns were they toting?
The worst kind. The kind that work as intended by the manufacturer.
Annnnnd touché!
