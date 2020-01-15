Police in Henrico County have arrested two more men in connection with a Jan. 3 homicide on Airport Place.

Naqwon Rashud Stith, 22, and Bobby Peoples, 25, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said Wednesday.

Another 25-year-old, Bobby Morrell Patterson, was also charged earlier stemming from a shooting in the 200 block of Airport Place. Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, was found by police near a front door with gunshot wounds and later died.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

