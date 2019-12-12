Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Richmond man after two brothers had already been charged, according to police.
Willie Gamble Jr., 19, of the 4300 block of Amberly Road, and Lawrence T. Moseley, 18, of the 5200 block of Whetstone Road, were apprehended on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Each has been charged with murder, abduction, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Reginald K. Addo, 40, inside his home in the 2200 block of Chateau Drive off of Hull Street.
Back in May, Timothy A. Ward and Timon A. Ward were arrested in connection to the same crime. They have also each been charged with murder, abduction, robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Timon Ward was found guilty of all charges in a trial in October; Timothy Ward is slated for trial in February.
Richmond detectives said they determined that on the evening of April 30, the four suspects were involved in a robbery that led to the shooting death of Addo.
Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.