Two Henrico County men have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that police at Virginia Commonwealth University say was filmed and posted to social media.

Mario Perry Johnson, 26, and Jamel Antonio Dunmore, 22, are charged with the unlawful creation of an image of another. Johnson is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center; Dunmore is in  custody, VCU police said Friday.

Neither man is affiliated with the university.

On Sunday, VCU police received reports of a sexual assault that was recorded on video and posted to the social media application Snapchat. They believe the reported assault took place late the night of Aug. 24 or in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 25, though they don't know where. Police suspect it occurred in an apartment or private residence.

Campus surveillance cameras helped identify Johnson and Dunmore.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact police by calling (804) 828-1234, (804) 828-1196 or by sending in tips on the LiveSafe app.

