Two men have been charged in connection to shooting death of a woman in the Church Hill area of Richmond last month.

At 9:15 p.m., April 4, Richmond police officers found Angela M. Rector, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of P Street. She was taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later.

Trevon A. Humes, 27, and Dennis S. Jones, 56, both of Richmond, each face a charge of first-degree murder. Jones was indicted for an additional felony gun charge.

Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

