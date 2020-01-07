Two Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue were spray-painted overnight, according to Richmond police.
Both the Jefferson Davis statue, in the 2300 block of Monument Avenue, and the Stonewall Jackson statue, in the 2700 block, were tagged. On a pedestal below Jefferson Davis, the words "This is racist" were written in blue spray paint. The words "God is gay" were sprayed in red paint on the base of Stonewall Jackson.
Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Richmond police officer discovered the paint on the Jefferson Davis monument. Five hours later, it was reported that the other statue had also been vandalized.
Detectives are investigating, police said, but don't have any suspects.
The vandalism comes the day after Richmond's City Council requested authority from the state to decide the fate of its Confederate iconography. The General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday for its legislative session, during which proponents for removal of the Confederate statues expect a long-standing state law protecting them to be changed now that Democrats have assumed control.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
