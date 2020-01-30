Three-car crash

Henrico police responded to the scene of a three-car collision at 9:46 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street.

 Henrico Division of Police

Two people died Thursday morning in a three-car collision in Henrico County, according to police.

A 911 call was made at 9:46 a.m. Thursday alerting emergency personnel to the crash at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street. The residential area is near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue.

There were five passengers among the three cars. Two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, Lt. Matt Pecka, a spokesman for the police department said in a video from the scene.

Two other passengers were taken to local hospitals, and one remained on the scene.

Police have closed the area to traffic and asked drivers to re-route around the area.

Further details, including the identities of those killed, were not immediately available.

