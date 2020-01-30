Three-car crash

Henrico police responded to the scene of a three-car collision at 9:46 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street.

 Henrico Division of Police

Two people died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in a Henrico County neighborhood.

At 9:46 a.m., a 911 call was made to report a crash at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street, which is a few blocks southwest of Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue.

There were five passengers among the three vehicles. Two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in a video from the scene that was posted on Twitter. Their identities were not immediately released.

Two other passengers were taken to hospitals. Additional details were not immediately available.

