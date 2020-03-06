A Henrico County officer shot a man Thursday night who police say was attacking a woman when they arrived to serve an outstanding warrant.
Henrico and Richmond police responded to the 2300 block of Strangford Court, off Glen Eagle Drive north of Ridgefield Parkway, where they saw a man "actively attacking" a woman, police said in a tweet Thursday night.
A Henrico officer fired his weapon striking the man, who, along with the woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The officer was not injured, police said.
Police did not immediately say if the man had a weapon.
This is a breaking news story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.
