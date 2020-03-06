Strangford Court

Henrico and Richmond police were trying to serve an outstanding warrant in the 2300 block of Strangford Court, when they saw a man attacking a woman. A Henrico officer fire his weapon striking the man.

 Henrico Police Department

A Henrico County officer shot a man Thursday night who police say was attacking a woman when they arrived to serve an outstanding warrant.

Henrico and Richmond police responded to the 2300 block of Strangford Court, off Glen Eagle Drive north of Ridgefield Parkway, where they saw a man "actively attacking" a woman, police said in a tweet Thursday night.

A Henrico officer fired his weapon striking the man, who, along with the woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The officer was not injured, police said.

Police did not immediately say if the man had a weapon.

