Two men were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred in the 4500 block of Iron Bridge Road at about 1:50 a.m.

Officials said that a black BMW was driving west on Iron Bridge Road when it went off the road and into an embankment. The two occupants were transported to the hospital.

The police ask that anyone with information call the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

bbalch@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6601

Twitter: @bridgetbalch

