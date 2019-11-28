Police lights

Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting early Thursday in Richmond.

About 4:15 a.m., Richmond police went to the 2000 block of Creighton Road in the city’s East End after receiving a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found two adults who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond police said there was no suspect information to immediately provide.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

