Two people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday after a crash in Hanover County.

At 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, the Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Patrick Henry Road (state Route 54), east of Tower Road and northwest of Ashland.

According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck was traveling west when it crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with an eastbound sedan, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The driver and front passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional occupants of the sedan and the driver of the truck were transported to area hospitals.

Identities of those involved in the crash are being withheld, pending notification of relatives.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

