Two males were killed in separate shootings Wednesday night in Petersburg, bringing the city's homicide toll to 20 this year.
Petersburg police were first called at 7:28 p.m. to the first block of Cherry Street, near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Crater Road, for a report of a person being shot. Arriving officers located a male in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.
About two hours later, at 9:20 p.m., police were called to a housing development on Betty Court near Dunedin Drive, which is off Fort Lee Road in western Petersburg. Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound in a hallway near an exit. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Police are withholding the victims' names until relatives can be notified.
The killings mark the city's 19th and 20th homicides this year.
Petersburg set a new record for homicides on Nov. 27, when William "Joey" Spillane, 27, was fatally shot at a traffic light at High Street and University Boulevard in a car driven by a 70-year-old friend, who was wounded in the leg. The city's previous record of 17 killings was set in 2018.
Anyone with information about any of the homicides can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 732-4222 or by downloading the P3tips app. Tipsters can also provide information at P3tips.com.
